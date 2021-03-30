Tuesday Weather

Some showers build in late morning throughout the afternoon across Arkansas. Pockets of heavier rain, some lightning & thunder tonight. Rain continues into Wednesday morning with clouds & rain clearing by or before noon for northwest Arkansas then shortly after for central AR. Wednesday afternoon will be cooler in the 50s and breezy.

Thursday & Friday mornings start close to freezing, so frost is possible. Afternoons will be sunny in the low 60s to round out the work week.

Easter Weekend will have plenty of sun with some clouds. Mornings start cold in the upper 30s/low 40s with afternoons in the upper 60s/low 70s.