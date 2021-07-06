Tuesday Weather

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – Florida officials say four more victims were found in the rubble bringing the death toll to 32. More than 110 people are still missing as crews sifted through the rubble for the 13th day.