Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Coronavirus
Video Center
National News
Remarkable Women of Arkansas
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Monday Night Mystery
Entertainment
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Tyson Foods to require all U.S. employees to get vaccinated
Rough arrest caught on camera; five Miami officers facing charges
Video
US reaches 70% vaccination goal — a month late, amid surge
Video
Little Rock SWAT call-out ends Monday night with suspect in custody
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Troy’s Terrific Travels
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
Japan 2020
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Fishing with Big Sarge
Top Stories
UConn women hoops players making mark at Olympics
Top Stories
Biles returns to competition with a bronze medal and a smile
Biles returns to Olympic competition, wins bronze on beam
The US women will no doubt look different after the Olympics
Belarus sprinter says punishment awaited her back home
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Share the Road
Yoga Warriors
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Drive On Arkansas
Family Health
Summer Eats and Treats
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Tuesday Weather
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Aug 3, 2021 / 06:03 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 3, 2021 / 06:03 AM CDT
Trending Stories
‘Villains’ steal more than $30,000 worth of Conway man’s comic book collection
Video
Rough arrest caught on camera; five Miami officers facing charges
Video
Benton police seek woman for questioning in deadly crash
Tyson Foods to require all U.S. employees to get vaccinated
COVID-19 in Arkansas: Hospitalizations continue to grow, but vaccinations are on a steady climb