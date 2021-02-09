Tuesday Weather

Some patchy freezing drizzle possible this morning in central and north Arkansas. Northwest Arkansas has the highest chance of seeing more freezing light rain that could lead to slick spots on roads/overpasses today. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for NWA till noon cst for north central Arkansas over Jasper, Wileys Cove & Harrison and until 6pm for northwest Arkansas including: Fayetteville & Bentonville.

High temps in central Arkansas will be in the upper 40s and low 50s with plenty of clouds to start the work week. We'll have a shot for some cold rain and perhaps some sleet north of Little Rock Wednesday.

Arctic air settles in Thursday with frigid temps Thursday into this weekend. High temps will only be in the 30s with morning dropping to the 20s and teens by Friday morning. There is a shot for snow Saturday, but the forecast is still a bit too far out to be confident in this quite yet. We do think temperatures will be cold enough Saturday, but the question is if we'll have enough moisture for winter weather....so stay tuned.