The cold front that went through early Friday morning brought us north winds 10-20 mph. These winds will calm Friday night and make for a cold Saturday morning.

Temperatures Saturday morning will be in the low and mid 20s. By the afternoon winds will shift out of the south and temperatures will get into the low and mid 50s with plenty of sunshine.

Sunday will be even warmer! South winds 5-15 mph will push temperatures into the low 60s with fully sunny skies.

Next week the temperatures will continue to be warm through Wednesday. There will also be a few chances for rain. There is a 30% chance of rain Tuesday. The bigger rain chance will come Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

There is a potential for a big storm could bring heavy rain and even snow Wednesday night and into Thursday. It is still far out and there is a lot of uncertainty regarding snow, but confidence is high that there will be very cold air behind the storm.

Late next week and into next weekend we could see some of the coldest temperatures of the winter.

Enjoy the warmth while it lasts! – Meteorologist Alex Libby –> Follow me on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram!