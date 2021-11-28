Warmer than average all week

Winds shift from north to south 5-10 mph on Monday. This will warm temperatures into the mid 60s with fully sunny skies.

The warming trend does not stop there. We get into the upper 60s and low 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday. By Thursday low and mid 70s will be widespread. Warm conditions continue for the rest of the week, and our next rain chance won’t come until next weekend.

Next weekend it is looking like a cold front will move through. It’s still far out and computer models are not agreeing on the timing. For now I have a 20% chance for rain both Saturday and Sunday. Check back in to the Arkansas Storm Team for updates throughout the week.

