Warmer weather to start May

Today will be warmer with plenty of sun. High temperatures warm to the low 80s this afternoon.

Tonight will be milder with a few more clouds. Low temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s across the state.

This weekend starts off mostly sunny with even warmer temperatures in the mid 80s. A few showers build in late Sunday afternoon and evening, but they won’t amount to all that much. We could see an isolated thunderstorms, but we do not expect any severe weather Sunday.

A cold front will move through late Tuesday. Scattered showers and some strong to potentially severe storms are possible late Tuesday afternoon and evening.