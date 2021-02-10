Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update

We expect some minor icing this morning, but the worst of the ice accumulates tonight into tomorrow morning. Freezing rain coverage and intensity increases this evening through Thursday morning. In central Arkansas, ice totals of 1/4" to 1/2" are expected with parts of east & northeast Arkansas seeing 1/2"+. This much ice will lead to slippery/dangerous roads, tree damage & power outages.

An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for central & northeast Arkansas until noon cst.

All winter precipitation should be out of here after lunchtime tomorrow.