Wednesday Morning Weather Update

A strong cold front moves through Thursday with some rain and falling temperatures. Some rain may be heavy during the early morning hours, especially parts of Northern and Northwest Arkansas where a Flash Flood Watch in effect trough late Thursday morning. Early highs in the 50s, then temperatures dropping into the 40s during the afternoon with gusty Northerly winds. An even stronger cold front blasts through early next week with a hint of a chance for some Wintry weather. Watch the video for full details.