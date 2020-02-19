Wednesday Morning Weather Webcast

A wave of low pressure moving along a stalled front to our South brings some showers to Arkansas late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Rain will change to some snow across parts of Northern Arkansas and may even mix in with the rain in Central Arkansas as well.

Precipitation will be mainly light and temperatures near or above freezing Thursday morning, which limit the potential for accumulations. Little or no accumulation is expected for Central Arkansas at this point, although up to an inch is possible North, especially higher elevations. Rain may be heavier South, but no Wintry mix is expected for the Southern half of the State.