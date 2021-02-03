Wednesday Weather

A cold start Wednesday morning will make way to warmer temperatures this afternoon in the mid 50s with plenty of sunshine.



Rain returns Thursday afternoon and evening for central Arkansas. Thursday will also be warm in the low 60s and breezy with southerly wind 10-20mph.

Cooler temps return Friday into the weekend with a low end chance for some showers Saturday. Super Bowl Sunday is going to be cold, dry & sunny.

Next week, Arctic air stays in place leading to a frigid forecast each day. Low temps in the 20s with afternoons only in the 30s and 40s.