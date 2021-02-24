Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
Black History Month
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Monday Night Mystery
Entertainment
Pass or Fail
Coronavirus
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
I-430 bridge closure postponed again due to weather
FDA finds Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot COVID-19 vaccine effective and safe
ExxonMobil employee fired after displaying noose to coworker
Video
Are we headed back to $3 per gallon gas?
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Tiger Woods faces hard recovery from ‘significant’ injuries in car crash
Gallery
Top Stories
McGuirl’s big second half lifts Kansas State past Oklahoma
No. 2 Baylor returns with 77-72 win to stay undefeated
Michigan St tops No. 5 Illinois 81-72, bolsters NCAA chances
Shaw back with Brews; Kennedy, Lamb, Teheran find new teams
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Yoga Warriors 2020 postponed
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Drive On Arkansas
Family Health
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Wednesday Weather
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Feb 24, 2021 / 06:50 AM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 24, 2021 / 06:50 AM CST
Trending Stories
A ShotSpotter resolution passes after LR city board meeting
Video
Hot Springs police officer saves man and dog stuck in frozen pond
Video
POLICE: 12-year-old boy hit by vehicle on University Avenue
Video
Arkansas ‘Stand Your Ground Bill’ passed, moves on to House
Video
Arkansas Public Service Commission files order requiring Liberty Utilities to submit a report, AG Rutledge confirms investigation opened