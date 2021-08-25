Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Coronavirus
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Monday Night Mystery
Entertainment
BestReviews
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
‘It’s up to us’: Fauci says pandemic could possibly end by spring 2022
From CVS to Goldman Sachs, full FDA approval prompts flood of vaccine mandates
‘The feeling is helplessness’: Reporter cares for his mother in COVID-19 unit
Video
Earlier diabetes tests recommended for overweight US adults
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Troy’s Terrific Travels
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
Japan 2020
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Fishing with Big Sarge
Top Stories
LEADING OFF: Ohtani vs skidding O’s, Bregman back for Astros
Top Stories
Orioles losing streak reaches 19 with 14-8 loss to Angels
Pollock, Urías lead Dodgers past slumping Padres 5-2
Yankees hit 3 HRs, hold off Braves 5-4 for 11th straight win
NBA champion Bucks sign Budenholzer to contract extension
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Share the Road
Yoga Warriors
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Drive On Arkansas
Family Health
Summer Eats and Treats
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Wednesday Weather
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Aug 25, 2021 / 06:45 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 25, 2021 / 06:48 AM CDT
Hog Schedule Scorestream
Trending Stories
Fox 16 Investigates: Little Rock Police Chief plans to sue city for violating civil rights
Video
Central Arkansas parents push back against school mask mandates
Video
Long-haulers qualify for disability protections
Baptist Health adding COVID ICU beds, searching for nurses
Video
Witness: R. Kelly controlled girlfriends during CBS segment