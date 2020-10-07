Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Pass or Fail
Coronavirus
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Hurricane Delta makes landfall south of Cancùn. Significant Threat for Louisiana Gulf Coast.
Tracking the Tropics: Delta makes landfall in Mexico as Category 2 hurricane
Funeral held for Jody Jenkins, Atkins superintendent who died from COVID-19
Video
Suspect behind murder of Camden mother and 4-year-old son behind bars
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Fearless Friday
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
AP source: 2 more positives stops Titans’ return to facility
Top Stories
The Latest: Kvitova reaches her 2nd French Open semifinal
LEADING OFF: Stanton’s HR streak, Kershaw at home, Acuña hit
Playoff experience: 3 make MLB debuts in 2020 postseason
Stewart and Storm could be poised to win more WNBA titles
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 postponed
Black History Month
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Senior Graduation Send-Off
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Senior Sports Send-Off
Senior Send-Off Yearbook
Drive On Arkansas
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Wednesday Weather & Delta Update
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Oct 7, 2020 / 06:38 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 7, 2020 / 06:38 AM CDT
Trending Stories
UPDATE: Pine Bluff police confirm one officer is dead after shooting on Blake Street
Video
Man arrested in connection to death of Pine Bluff police officer
Video
Funeral held for Jody Jenkins, Atkins superintendent who died from COVID-19
Video
TV Schedule
Weather