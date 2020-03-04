Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Video Center
Local News
State News
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Arkansas Senate race results from Super Tuesday
Video
Top Stories
Pine Bluff mayor wins on Super Tuesday
Video
Super Tuesday: Biden wins Texas, a blow to Sanders, NBC News projects
Video
Arkansas House race results from Super Tuesday
Video
Barbara Webb elected Associate Justice of Arkansas Supreme Court
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Sports
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Top Stories
More virus cases linked to UAE Tour as riders face isolation
Top Stories
Oakley empathizes with Spike Lee over treatment at MSG
Chicago State’s men’s basketball not traveling due to virus
Judge, Stanton likely to start on IL; Sale’s elbow hurting
Fulkerson scores 27, Tennessee stuns No. 6 Kentucky 81-73
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors
Stop Bullying
Black History Month
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Super Tuesday: Biden wins Texas, a blow to Sanders, NBC News projects
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
Trump, Biden win Arkansas Primary
2
of
/
2
Wednesday Weather
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Mar 4, 2020 / 06:01 AM CST
/
Updated:
Mar 4, 2020 / 06:01 AM CST