Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
15°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
Black History Month
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Monday Night Mystery
Entertainment
Pass or Fail
Coronavirus
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
Crumbling former Trump casino to be imploded Wednesday
Gallery
20 dead in winter storm as second cross-country system moves in
Video
New York lawmakers end ban on commercial surrogacy
Video
One dead in Pulaski County house fire
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
The Latest: Tsitsipas pushes Nadal to 5th set at Australian
Top Stories
Harden scores 38, Nets rally from 24 down, stun Suns 128-124
How this week’s winter storms impact Arkansas high school basketball
Video
Muchova upsets Barty and will face Brady in Australian semis
Black MLB players, executives strive to diversify baseball
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Yoga Warriors 2020 postponed
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Drive On Arkansas
Family Health
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Wednesday Winter Weather Update 6am
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Feb 17, 2021 / 06:29 AM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 17, 2021 / 06:29 AM CST
Trending Stories
Live
Interactive Radar
Live 3
Crumbling former Trump casino to be imploded Wednesday
Gallery
UPDATE: Rolling blackouts have ended for now, Entergy officials say