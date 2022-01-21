Weekend Forecast: One more Arctic cold night before we warm-up

A large area of Arctic high pressure is sitting right on top of the Natural State. What does this Arctic high mean for our weather? Well, beautiful blue skies, calm winds, and of course Arctic-like temperatures. This high has brought us the coldest air of the season since it moved in on Thursday. As we head into the weekend it will start to move out and allow temperatures to warm into the 50s and 60s!

Saturday will be another brutally cold night. Temperatures will drop back into the single digits and teens again. Little Rock will reach a low temperature of 16°. Saturday afternoon will be sunny with highs getting back into the 40s for the first time since Wednesday.

Sunday will be even warmer! Sunny skies and a southwest wind will bring our temperatures into the upper 50s and low 60s!

Monday will start with sunny skies with increasing clouds in the afternoon. Temperatures will get into the low 60s across much of Arkansas. There is a 20% chance for rain Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Behind the rain will be another blast of cold temperatures for the middle part of the workweek.

The next chance for rain/snow arrives next Friday.

Bundle up! – Meteorologist Alex Libby –> Follow me on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram!