Weekend & Marathon Forecast

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - A warming trend going into the weekend with highs back into the 60s by Saturday. The threat for heavy rain and storms increases by next week as a slow moving front stalls across Arkansas.

A front will stall across Arkansas Monday night as a wave of low pressure develops over Texas and moves Northeast along the front. This will create the potential for some heavy rain across parts of Arkansas Monday into Tuesday night. 2 to 4 of rain with locally heavier amounts is possible near where the front stalls out. There is still uncertainty as to where exactly the front stalls, which will determine who gets the heaviest rain.