Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Video Center
Local News
State News
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Top Stories
States ramp up virus preparations, try to reassure public
Top Stories
Driver taken into custody after wrong-way crash in Little Rock
Video
Governor Hutchinson to hold news conference to discuss state’s strategy on Coronavirus, Feb. 28
Video
USDA invests more than $2.3 Million in Arkansas to improve water quality, forest health, wildlife habitat
Honoring NLRPD Chief of Police
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Sports
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Top Stories
‘We’re glued to the TV’: Premier League clubs wary of virus
Top Stories
Ski racing community starts to back away from toxic wax
After traumatic year, Ohio city rallies around hoops team
Bach tries to boost Olympic morale in Japan, speaks to media
Olympic champion Sun Yang banned for 8 years in doping case
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors
Stop Bullying
Black History Month
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Weekend & Marathon Forecast
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Feb 28, 2020 / 06:42 AM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 28, 2020 / 06:42 AM CST