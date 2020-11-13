Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Pass or Fail
Coronavirus
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
UPDATE: Suspect accused of killing officer in Helena-West Helena captured
Coronavirus invades men’s reproductive organs, can affect their fertility
Video
Texas woman loses 5 family members to COVID-19
Video
Alex Trebek’s wife shares emotional post thanking friends and fans for their support following his death
Storm Team
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
The Latest: Second round underway at the Masters
Top Stories
The Latest: Liverpool striker Salah tests positive for virus
Round 1: Casey leads, Woods in hunt as field plays catch-up
Ryan Tepera? Mix-up gives curious MVP vote to Cubs pitcher
Critics speak out on Tokyo Olympic costs, pandemic, fairness
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 postponed
Black History Month
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Senior Graduation Send-Off
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Senior Sports Send-Off
Senior Send-Off Yearbook
Drive On Arkansas
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Weekend Weather
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Nov 13, 2020 / 06:36 AM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 13, 2020 / 06:36 AM CST
Trending Stories
UPDATE: Suspect accused of killing officer in Helena-West Helena captured
Wife speaks out after husband was murdered at a Pine Bluff pawn shop two years ago
Video
Arkansas Storm Team
Arkansans react to new COVID guidelines for places of worship
Video
Arkansas Fish and Game investigating officer’s post critics call racist
Video