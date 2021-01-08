Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
35°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Monday Night Mystery
Entertainment
Pass or Fail
Coronavirus
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
US Capitol Police rejected offers of federal help to quell mob
Video
FBI releases photo, offers $50k reward for suspect who placed pipe bombs in DC
Woman who falsely accused Black teen of theft at NYC hotel is arrested
Video
Pfizer study suggests vaccine works against new virus variant
Storm Team
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Amnesty critical of FIFA leader starring in Saudi PR video
Top Stories
Ball brothers Lonzo, LaMelo set to square off in NBA matchup
Big weekend for longtime safety Will Allen’s former teams
James on this week’s unrest: “We live in two Americas”
Reich remains focused on game with return to Buffalo looming
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Home for the Holidays
Santa’s Local Gifts
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 postponed
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Santa Tracker
Drive On Arkansas
Military Greetings
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Weekend Weather
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Jan 8, 2021 / 06:44 AM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 8, 2021 / 06:44 AM CST