Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
34°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
Black History Month
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Monday Night Mystery
Entertainment
Pass or Fail
Coronavirus
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
Liz Cheney facing backlash over vote to impeach Trump
Video
National March for Life goes digital as Biden reverses abortion restrictions
Video
Tulsa city leaders offering $10,000 to people willing to relocate
Video
A new stage: Dr. Martens valued at $5 billion in share sale
Storm Team
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
NFL’s revenue dip in pandemic significant, but not crippling
Top Stories
‘We have to figure this out’: Heat say turnaround will come
Luna Rossa leads American Magic 2-0 in challenger semifinals
Serena visits zoo before win; Djokovic on court in Australia
With Davis out, Lakers fall to Pistons 107-92
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Yoga Warriors 2020 postponed
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Drive On Arkansas
Family Health
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Weekend Weather
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Jan 29, 2021 / 07:47 AM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 29, 2021 / 07:47 AM CST
Trending Stories
Coronavirus in Arkansas: State gives out more than 13,000 new vaccinations as hospitalizations drop
Arkansas infant mortality rate third highest in the country and getting worse
Video
Alcohol sold for first time in Van Buren County since WWII
Video
You may not have to pay back your stimulus checks but there are more tax changes coming
Video
Tulsa city leaders offering $10,000 to people willing to relocate
Video