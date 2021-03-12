Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Coronavirus
Video Center
National News
Remarkable Women of Arkansas
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Monday Night Mystery
Entertainment
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
Geraldo Rivera backs off plans to consider US Senate run in Ohio
Alabama House votes to end yoga ban, but don’t say ‘namaste’
Kentucky Senate votes to make it a crime to taunt police
Tracking vaccinations across the nation as more sites open
Video
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Olympic host Japan will not take part in China vaccine offer
Top Stories
Free agency an antidote for offensive fireworks, mobile QBs
Bubble watch: Boise St loses again; Syracuse, MSU also fall
Devin Booker scores 35 points, Suns beat Blazers 127-121
Highlights: Magnolia comes back to beat Berryville in 4A State Quarterfinal
Video
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Yoga Warriors
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Drive On Arkansas
Family Health
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Weekend Weather
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Mar 12, 2021 / 07:17 AM CST
/
Updated:
Mar 12, 2021 / 07:17 AM CST
Trending Stories
UPDATE: 5 Suspects identified in shooting of Saracen Casino security guard
Video
Federal prosecutors: 33 indicted, 17 arrested Thursday in Operation Central Sweep in White County
Video
LRPD identifies suspect in February CHI St. Vincent shooting
WATCH: Tesla helps driver escape attempted armed carjacking
Video
Highlights: Magnolia comes back to beat Berryville in 4A State Quarterfinal
Video