Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Coronavirus
Video Center
National News
Remarkable Women of Arkansas
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Monday Night Mystery
Entertainment
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
Craziest Drew Brees merchandise for sale amid QB’s move to broadcasting
CDC changes distancing guidelines for schools to 3 feet with masks
New mother, Army veteran among 8 killed in Atlanta-area spa shootings
Do black holes move? Astronomers say a massive one is speeding through space as we speak
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Craziest Drew Brees merchandise for sale amid QB’s move to broadcasting
Top Stories
Liz Mills takes big step for female basketball coaches
Tokyo Olympics ready to announce ban on fans from abroad
710 days later, NCAA Tournament is back with ‘First Four’
UCLA beats Michigan St 86-80 in overtime in First Four game
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Yoga Warriors
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Drive On Arkansas
Family Health
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Weekend Weather
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Mar 19, 2021 / 09:19 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Mar 19, 2021 / 09:20 AM CDT
Trending Stories
University of Arkansas student dies off-campus
‘He gave me a hug’: Family of Sydney Sutherland tells all, shares thoughts on her accused killer
Video
New mother, Army veteran among 8 killed in Atlanta-area spa shootings
Son of Pine Bluff murder victim forgives alleged killer
Video
Do black holes move? Astronomers say a massive one is speeding through space as we speak