Weekend Weather

Sunny Wednesday with storms rolling into Arkansas late tonight. Southwest Arkansas will see storms earlier with central Arkansas picking up activity after midnight. Hail is the biggest threat with any isolated strong storms overnight.

Showers and storms continue on and off throughout the day Thursday. By afternoon, the severe risk will be highest. Large hail up to ping pong size and gusty wind of 60mph+ are the biggest threats with an isolated tornado possible over southeast Arkansas.

The Arkansas Storm Team is watching this severe potential closely. Prepare for storms today. Charge phones tonight and park in a garage or away from trees tonight and tomorrow. The Arkansas Storm Team app is a good way to receive weather alerts along with a weather radio.

Rain and storms should clear by Thursday evening with sunshine returning Friday into the weekend.