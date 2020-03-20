Weekend Weather

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Two rounds of rain and some thunderstorms are likely for Arkansas Thursday. The first round will be during the morning hours, with the heaviest rain for Northwest Arkansas where 1 to 3 inches are possible. Severe storms are not expected during the morning hours. The showers diminish later in the morning, but showers and storms redevelop late afternoon. Some storms may be strong to severe starting late afternoon through Thursday night.

Southwest wind flow increases Thursday bringing plenty of Gulf moisture and warm air into Arkansas. A cold front moving in from our west will trigger some strong to severe thunderstorms ahead of it late Thursday. General timing for central and northern Arkansas in 4pm to midnight central.