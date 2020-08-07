Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Coronavirus
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
ATU virtual celebration of graduates available beginning Saturday
Second stimulus checks: Where we stand as the week ends
Video
Ohio Gov. DeWine negative for coronavirus in second test
Video
Whataburger unveils new food truck
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Fearless 40
Fearless Friday
Silver Star Nation
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Cardinals’ game against Cubs postponed after positive test
Top Stories
The Latest: China’s Li off to strong start on 2nd day of PGA
AP Source: Pac-12 Commissioner meets with player group
US Open loses 2 more top-10 women: Svitolina, Bertens
Basketball player dies during training in Serbia
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 postponed
Black History Month
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Senior Graduation Send-Off
Recovery Clinic
Senior Sports Send-Off
Senior Send-Off Yearbook
Drive On Arkansas
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Weekend Weather
Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Aug 7, 2020 / 07:49 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 7, 2020 / 07:49 AM CDT
Trending Stories
Second stimulus checks: Where we stand as the week ends
Video
FOX16 Investigates: Community says Entergy crews over-sprayed herbicide, killing hundreds of trees and plants
Video
Weather Headlines
LRSD Superintendent provides Ready for Learning Update
Video
UPDATE: LRPD recalls warrants against teen