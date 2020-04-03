1  of  2
Breaking News
‘Lean On Me,’ ‘Lovely Day’ singer Bill Withers dies at 81 Flu Deaths in Arkansas: 11 deaths reported this week, brings 2019-2020 season total to 116

Weekend Weather Forecast

Weather Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories