Weekend Weather Forecast

Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Top Stories
‘Lean On Me,’ ‘Lovely Day’ singer Bill Withers dies at 81
Top Stories
Flu Deaths in Arkansas: 11 deaths reported this week, brings 2019-2020 season total to 116
Video
Arkansas State University employee tests positive for the coronavirus
North Arkansas Regional Medical Center furloughs 35 employees due to COVID-19 impact
Dozens participate in parade during UAMS shift change
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Sports
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Top Stories
Premier League suspended indefinitely during pandemic
Top Stories
US Women’s Open in Houston postponed until December
Keeping cycling alive: Tour of Flanders goes virtual
The Latest: Premier League pushes back start date
Athletes Village for Olympics could house virus patients
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 has been postponed until further notice. Please check back for updates.
Stop Bullying
Black History Month
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
‘Lean On Me,’ ‘Lovely Day’ singer Bill Withers dies at 81
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
Flu Deaths in Arkansas: 11 deaths reported this week, brings 2019-2020 season total to 116
2
of
/
2
Weekend Weather Forecast
Weather Forecasts
by:
Hilary Hunt
Posted:
Apr 3, 2020 / 09:41 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 3, 2020 / 09:41 AM CDT
Trending Stories
Arkansas only state in the south with no stay at home order
Video
Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor defends targeted response, state officials discuss ADC response
Video
Family speaks out after Coronavirus death
Coronavirus in Ark.: 687 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 12 deaths, according to ADH
Video
‘Lean On Me,’ ‘Lovely Day’ singer Bill Withers dies at 81