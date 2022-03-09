Little Rock Ark. – High pressure made for a nice and sunny day Wednesday, but temperatures were still below average. Temperatures will finally get above average on Thursday. That quickly comes to an end on Friday when we will see snow!

Thursday is when temperatures get back above average. Southerly winds will warm temperatures into the mid 60s with sunny skies!

Friday is going to be wild! A storm will move in from the west. We will see a crazy temperature swing Friday afternoon. Before the precipitation gets here temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s! But, as soon as the front gets through temperatures will drop into the 30s with a quick burst of snow! For more details and snow amounts click here.

The weekend will start very cold. Temperatures will drop into the 20s for much of Arkansas Saturday morning. We will rebound fast with temperatures getting back into the 60s Sunday afternoon.

Next week will be warm with one small rain chance Monday afternoon. Temperatures will be back into the 70s by Tuesday!

