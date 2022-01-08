Wild weather Sunday and a quiet workweek

An area of low pressure brought rain, thunder, and even some small hail to Arkansas. These stormy conditions will continue into Saturday evening and Sunday morning.

Temperatures drop throughout the day Sunday. Rain comes to an end in the morning,

Sunday will start with heavy rain and mild temperatures. A cold front will be pushing through the state in the morning. Behind the front, there will be a big drop in temperatures and strong northerly winds 10-20 mph. Temperatures will go from the upper 50s in the morning down to the 30s by late Sunday.

The workweek will begin cold. Monday morning will feature temperatures in the teens and 20s. Monday afternoon Little Rock will get near 50° with sunny skies.

Central Arkansas will continue to see sunny and cool conditions for the majority of the week. Our next chance for rain doesn’t come until Friday.

Stay warm and dry – Meteorologist Alex Libby –> Follow me on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram!