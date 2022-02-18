I like what I see this weekend! After what has been a frigid Friday temperatures will make a quick rebound to the 60s and 70s! You will want to take advantage of the nice conditions this weekend because the workweek is looking very wet.

High temperatures Saturday afternoon.

High temperatures Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures this weekend will be cool in the mornings and mild in the afternoons with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will get into the upper 50s and low 60s on Saturday, and upper 60s on Sunday!

The warming trend continues into Monday. We will start the week with temperatures in the low 70s with mostly cloudy skies. Moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will bring a 20% chance for rain Monday evening.

The first of two storm systems will arrive on Tuesday. A cold front will move through the state Tuesday morning. It will bring heavy rain and the potential for strong storms. Behind the front, the temperatures drop into the 30s and 40s. Wednesday will be the calm between storms and will feature chilly temperatures.

First storm arrives Tuesday.

The second storm will impact Thursday.

The second storm will impact Thursday with heavy rain and the potential for wintry weather in northern parts of the state. Behind the storm will be another blast of cold air for Friday and next weekend.

