2 Hurricanes Could Threaten the Gulf Coast Next Week at the Same Time

Tropical Depression 13 and Tropical Depression 14 pose a risk for the U.S. as they are both forecast to become hurricanes and both forecast to reach the Gulf of Mexico early next week.

As of 10 PM Thursday, Tropical Depression 13 was approaching the Lesser Antilles, while Tropical Depression 14 is moving toward Central America. Both have winds of 35 MPH, but forecast to reach tropical storm strength within the next couple of days.

Tropical Depression 13 is forecast to become a tropical storm Friday, and could reach hurricane strength by Monday as it approaches South Florida. The system is likely to enter the Eastern Gulf early next week. There is considerable uncertainty regarding this forecast and the forecast track is likely to change somewhat.

Tropical Depression 14 will likely move into Eastern Honduras early Friday morning, but then emerge back over water later in the day. The system will move over very warm water, and could become a hurricane before reaching the Yucatan Saturday. The system will likely weaken over land, but then intensify again over the Gulf. The Central and Western Gulf should be on alert for this system.

Both systems could reach the Gulf Coast around the same time next week, with forecast landfall indicated late Tuesday or early Wednesday for both systems. The storms could get close enough together that they interact with each other, which could affect the forecast path. The interaction between two tropical systems that are too close together is called The Fujiwhara Effect. The systems will NOT merge to form one stronger storm. The interference between the two storms usually causes one or both storms to weaken.

The storms will be named Laura and Marco in the order that they reach tropical storm status.