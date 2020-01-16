2019 2nd Warmest Year on Record Globally

2019 was the 2nd warmest year on record averaged across the Globe according NOAA. 2016 remains the warmest year on record coming off of a strong El Nino.

There were exceptions to the warmth though, especially across Central North America where temperatures were cooler than average.

Average temperatures for 2019 were cooler than average for much of the Northern Plains and parts of the Upper Midwest. Much warmer than average temperatures were predominant across the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic. Both Georgia and North Carolina recorded their warmest years on record. Arkansas averaged only a little warmer than normal, coming in as the 31st warmest year out of the last 125 years.

Temperatures for 2019 across Arkansas ranged from near normal to slightly above normal for much of the State, although temperatures were much above average for parts of Southeast Arkansas including Ashley and Bradley Counties.