2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season breaks record for most landfalling tropical systems in U.S. history

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As if 2020 hasn’t already been eventful enough, the weather is adding to the list of crazy things that have occurred. We’re now putting the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season as the top season for most landfalling tropical systems in the United States. The record was broken on October 9, 2020 when Hurricane Delta made landfall along the Louisiana Coastline near Lake Charles. Delta is the tenth tropical cyclone to make landfall. The previous record was from more than a century ago with nine landfalling storms back in 1916.

Louisiana has been one of the hardest hit states during this season. Along with Delta, four other tropical systems have hit the coast: Tropical Storm Cristobal, Hurricane Laura, Tropical Storm Marco and Hurricane Delta. Most recently, Laura made landfall within miles of Delta as a category four hurricane on August 27, 2020.

Delta has been the strongest Greek alphabet named Atlantic hurricane on record. It is also the third hurricane to reach category four status, behind Laura and Teddy.

Believe it or not, the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season is not over. The last day of this year’s season is November 30. Peak hurricane season extends from September to late October. That’s not to say, however, that tropical systems won’t form in November.

Also this season, many storms have formed at their earliest known date for that given letter name in the alphabetical list for the season. By mid-September, we ran out of names on this year’s specified list to name storm. The Greek alphabet has been used for only the second time in history.

A breakdown of the landfalling tropical systems in 2020 so far: