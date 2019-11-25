A Chance of Severe Storms for Tuesday, November 26

Tuesday will start off mild with temperatures in the 50s and cloudy with a chance of showers through the morning hours. It will be breezy and warm with temperatures reaching around 70° Tuesday afternoon. This will provide some instability as a cold front approaches overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

If severe storms do occur, damaging wind will be the main threat. Secondly, tornadoes will also be possible. One or tornadoes in the eastern half of the state will be possible. The threat for large hail will be marginal.

Stay with the Arkansas Storm Team for the latest updates. We will keep you ahead of the storm.