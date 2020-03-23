A few severe storms possible Monday night across northwest Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – On Monday night, a disturbance that is forecast to move through the area will produce showers and thunderstorms. A few of those thunderstorms could become strong to severe.

The overall risk is low and is mainly for the northwest quarter of the state where ingredients, although the risk is low, will be most favorable to encourage stronger thunderstorms.

The main concern would be thunderstorms producing isolated hail and brief but strong wind gusts. The tornado threat is very low for Arkansas.

For the latest forecast video which goes more in-depth, click HERE.