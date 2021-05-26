A few severe storms possible Thursday evening

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Just before we head into Memorial Day weekend, we will be keeping an eye on a weather system moving into the state Thursday evening. It could bring not only another round of showers but the potential for some strong to severe storms.

Starting Thursday evening, a cold front will slowly begin to enter the state. Out ahead of that front, a line of showers and storms is expected to develop.

This line will pose the greatest risk of being severe outside of Arkansas but could still hold that status for a while as it enters northwest sections of the state.

THREATS:

Damaging straight-line wind will be the main concern as storms move into Arkansas. Wind gusts could get as high as 70 mph.

Isolated large hail and a brief tornado are lower risks but cannot be ruled out.

TIMING:

As of Wednesday morning, the latest data suggests that after 6 PM, showers and storms should begin to develop and move slowly south into Arkansas.

There is still some discrepancy on exactly when storms will initiate but the window for any severe weather potential will be from Thursday evening to just a couple of hours after midnight.

RAINFALL:

Storms should be moving quick enough that the flash flooding risk should remain low. Overall, areas across the N 1/2 of the state could experience rainfall amounts ranging from 1/2″ to 1.5″.

The Arkansas Storm Team will be watching this severe weather risk closely. We will be updating this article, our social media sites and of course our newscasts with the latest.

For on the go updates, be sure to Download the Arkansas Storm Team app.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND:

This cold front that brings in the rain and storms Thursday night will clear the state and usher in dry, comfortable air for Memorial Day weekend.