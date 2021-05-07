A few strong/severe storms possible on Mother’s Day

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Heading into the weekend, make sure to keep an eye on the forecast as showers and storms will be possible on Mother’s Day. A few of those storms could become strong to severe.

SATURDAY:

To cover the entire weekend, we do want to mention the forecast for Saturday. While many will stay dry, a quick-moving disturbance will cause some showers to skirt across the state during the morning mainly across NE 1/4 of the state.

All rain activity should be out of the state by early afternoon with temperatures topping out in the upper 70s to middle 80s under a partly cloudy sky.

SUNDAY:

The culprit to Sunday’s rain & storm chances is a cold front which will be moving through the state.

During the morning, a few isolated non-severe showers and storms will be possible but it won’t be until the afternoon when a strong to severe storm is possible.

Widespread severe weather is not expected but the few isolated storms that can reach severe status could pose a wind and hail threat.

TIMING:

The window for a strong to severe storm will be small. From around 3 PM in the afternoon to 9 PM in the evening will be our severe weather potential window.

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, be sure to check back here for new information. You can also download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere, anytime:

Again, the risk for severe weather is low but with it being a holiday weekend, it is important to adjust plans according to the forecast.