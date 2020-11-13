A few strong/severe storms possible Saturday, Nov. 14

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As we move into the weekend, we will be keeping an eye on a fast-approaching system that is expected to sweep through the area on Saturday.

The overall risk is low and conditional as well. What does that mean? Due to the fast nature of this system, there is a possibility that there will not be enough storm fuel necessary for thunderstorms to use to become strong to severe. If we don’t get enough storm fuel, we could just have showers and a few rumbles of thunder and that is all.

THREATS:

IF storms could become severe which is still possible at this time, brief but strong wind gusts would be the main concern.

While much lower but not a zero threat, isolated hail up to one inch in diameter and a tornado cannot be ruled out.

TIMING:

The window for any strong to severe thunderstorms would reside between 6 and 10 Saturday evening.

Drier and sunnier weather returns for Sunday.