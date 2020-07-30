A Few Strong/Severe Storms Possible Today & Friday- July 30-31

LITTLE ROCK, Ark- As we finish up the workweek, there will be an opportunity during the late afternoon and evening hours of today and Friday for a few strong to severe thunderstorms to be possible across the state.

All of this potential is coming from a developing low pressure system over the Central Plains. Over the next 36 hours, it will continue to strengthen and shift east over Arkansas.

For today, as noted in the image above, there is a slight risk for severe weather across portions of central and northern Arkansas.

Damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph would be the primary concern. While the threat is lower, localized brief flash flooding cannot be ruled out either.

As we move into Friday, the risk for severe weather is low but pretty much anywhere across the state has the chance to deal with a strong to severe storm.

While damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph will be the main concern, a tornado cannot be ruled out. Due to the center of the developing low pressure system moving over the state, there will a little spin already in the atmosphere from that. That little bit of rotation is something these storms could tap into for a brief tornado to be possible.

Timing of any severe storms would again be possible during the afternoon and into the evening hours.

Regarding rainfall, as this system moves through the area a few more inches will be possible with this higher amounts located across northern Arkansas.

The Arkansas Storm Team will be watching this closely for you.