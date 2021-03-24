A few strong/severe storms possible tonight (3/24) & Thursday (3/25)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- While much of Spring break week has been forecast to be quiet in the weather department, there were two periods we’ve mentioned that would need some attention.

The first period was Monday night into Tuesday. Thankfully, that only equated to rain and thunder. This next period, tonight and through the day Thursday, will have some additional ingredients to provide a slightly higher potential for a few strong to severe thunderstorms.

Looking at this next period, there will be TWO WAVES in which a few strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible. The first wave will be tonight and mainly across the southwest quarter of the state.

In this first wave, the main concern will be large hail up to golfball size. Brief but strong wind gusts and tornado potential are very low.

Time-wise, any thunderstorms that could become severe would move into after 9 PM with the window lasting through one or two in the morning.

WAVE TWO:

Once we reach sunrise on Thursday, we will transition to watching the afternoon hours when another round of severe weather will be possible.

While the main event is forecast to stay east of the state, there will be an opportunity for a few storms as they form over Arkansas to reach severe status before exiting the state.

That is why area-wise, the E 1/2 of Arkansas will be watched more closely for severe storms during the second wave.

Again, large hail up to golfball size will be the primary concern but strong straight-line wind and a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

Timing for wave two would from around noon Thursday, lasting through six that evening. As you can see the window for severe weather will be small. This is not going to last into the evening or overnight hours.

As we head into this next event, we ask that you think about where you will be during this time while reading this article. At home? Camping?

Wherever you are, make sure that you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts (TV, phone, weather radio) as one option may become unavailable to you. Also, make sure you know where to seek shelter as well if a severe storm heads your way.

The Arkansas Storm Team will be monitoring this situation for you and keep you up-to-date through this article, all of our social platforms, and of course on the air as well.