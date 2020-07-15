A Few Strong to Severe Storms Possible Thursday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- On Thursday, a frontal boundary to our north will hang up near the Missouri/Arkansas border. While it won’t move into the state it will be close enough to help spark a few thunderstorms. Some will develop in the morning and then another round in the afternoon.

During the afternoon round, a few of the thunderstorms could become strong to severe. The overall risk is low.

Wind gusts up to 60 MPH would be the main concern. Hail cannot be ruled out but will be less likely. If any hail can form it would be sub-severe (<1″ in diameter).

Of course, any thunderstorm will be capable of producing lightning and a brief downpour.