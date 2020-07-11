A Few Strong to Severe Thunderstorms Possible Late This Evening, July 11

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- 8 AM Update– This time of year, forecasting a Mesoscale Convective System (MCS), can be a bit tricky and this time is no different. On Friday, data suggested that we would be dealing with a thunderstorm complex during the day on Saturday. Due to other factors developing yesterday to our northwest, that feature never materialized and it was noted during our late evening newscast on KARK.

Even then that doesn’t mean we are out of the woods from see a few strong to severe thunderstorms but the threat is highly conditional for today. What does that mean? We once again have some factors today that could play out to our northwest which could help prevent a complex from reaching Arkansas later this evening.

While that is a scenario, it is not the only one. There is still a chance we could deal with a cluster of thunderstorms that would move in later this evening with severe sections embedded within it.

THREATS:

The main concern will again be wind gusts up to 60 MPH being possible. On the lower end of the threat spectrum will be isolated hail up to 1″ in diameter.

Of course, any thunderstorm will be capable of producing heavy downpours which could lead to localized flash flooding.

TIMING:

As of 8 AM, Saturday morning, we are expecting thunderstorms to develop over Kansas and Missouri during the early evening hours and then begin to surge south. If the pattern holds, thunderstorm activity could be moving into Arkansas as early as 10 PM but could take up until midnight.

Afterward, thunderstorms will continue to move into the state after midnight. As they move south, the intensity of these thunderstorms should lower but that factor may only be for wind. These thunderstorms could still make some noise in the form of lightning and thunder.

We will keep you updated with the latest forecast details here. If you’d like to watch the latest forecast video, you can find that HERE.