A look ahead to the weekend weather

LITTLE ROCK, Ark- After an incredible 7-day rainy period, we are beginning to break away from the deluge and start to dry out.

Over the past 7-days, Arkansas has been placed under a pattern that was supportive of consistent moisture flow and thunderstorm development. The upper-level low that was the cause of all of this was very slow to depart the area which lead to the incredibly high rainfall amounts.

Radar Loop Of The Last 7 Days:

7-Day Rainfall Totals:

Areas of east-central and southeast Arkansas were hit hardest with estimated rainfall amounts ranging from six to 20 inches of rain. In some cases, that is an entire season’s worth of rain happening over a period of a few days.

Thankfully, as we head into the weekend, many that need to dry out will begin to do so. Rain chances won’t be zero but they will be much lower and so will the rain coverage. Anything that does pop up in the afternoon will be isolated and should fade out with the setting of the sun.

Hot & Humid Weather:

Another issue with all of the rain will be the high humidity that comes with it. As a ridge builds into the west, this will allow air temperatures to peak out in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Once you factor in the humidity, it will easily feel like it is in the upper 90s to lower 100s.

Going into next week, there are signs of a weak cold front that could help mix in some lower humidity which would make things feel more comfortable.

We will also be keeping an eye on the western region of the Gulf of Mexico. There are signs suggesting that tropical development isn’t out of the question.