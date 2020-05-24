A Strong Thunderstorm or Two Possible Sunday Afternoon/Evening

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Storms are developing in parts of the Natural State as the sun is warming up a very moist atmosphere. While most storms that pop up are not expected to reach severe parameters, there is a chance that we could see one or two that do.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued a MARGINAL RISK (5%) for all of west Arkansas and much of central Arkansas.

Any storms that do turn severe will likely produce some small hail as well as gusty winds around 60 mph. Downpours with the storms could lead to additional flash flooding, especially in locations that have already received ample rainfall within the past week (west central and southwest Arkansas).

The Arkansas Storm Team will be watching the development and progression of storms throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Download the AST Weather App to your mobile devices to receive weather alerts and have access to the radar wherever you are.