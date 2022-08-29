LITTLE ROCK, Ark – So far hurricane season 2022 has been very quiet. There have only been 3 named storms that never reached hurricane status. As we get into the most active part of the season tropical activity is heating up.

After nearly two months of empty tropical outlook, the National Hurricane Center has four areas they are watching for potential tropical development.

Out of these four areas the National Hurricane Center has highlighted, the one that has the best chance of developing is the red-shaded region in the central Atlantic. There is a 50% chance it could form in the next 2 days and an 80% chance in the next 5 days! It’s looking likely this will become hurricane Danielle within the next week!

It’s still too early to know where it’s going to track, but the latest forecast model data has it staying out to sea.

The three other areas of potential tropical development have a much lower chance of forming and probably won’t become named storms. Right now the area that could bring some impacts to the Natural State is the one located near Mexico. This area most likely won’t form into a tropical storm or a hurricane, but it could bring us heavy rain. The other two yellow shaded areas don’t look like they will affect Arkansas.

September is on average the busiest month for hurricanes so we can expect to see this increases activity continue for the next month.

Stay with the Arkansas Storm Team for continued updates on the conditions of the tropics.

