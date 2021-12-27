Active weather pattern to end 2021, start 2022

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – MONDAY UPDATE – The next seven days will feature several chances for rain, big temperature swings, and even a chance to see our first winter weather of the season.

TUESDAY: The first system will arrive Tuesday. A low-pressure system will move in from the west. The main threat with this storm will be minimal, just a 30% chance for rain showers in the morning.

A weak system moves through Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY: The next low-pressure system quickly arrives Wednesday. We will see higher impacts from this one. There is a 60% chance for rain and a few thunderstorms. There is a low risk for a few strong to severe storms in the far southeastern part of the state. If we so see a severe storm the main risk is for strong winds up to 60 MPH. The better risk for strong storms will be east of the Mississippi River.

Marginal (level 1 of 5) risk for areas south of the I-30/I-40 corridor.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY: After that system moves out we will only have a could days of quiet weather. Thursday and Friday will be calm with temperatures in the 70s.

NEW YEARS WEEKEND: The final system, which could be the most impactful, will arrive during New Years’ weekend.

The storm will arrive on New Years’ Eve (Friday) night. The immediate impacts will be minimal, just a chance for rain and very warm temperatures. The more impactful weather will be on New Years’ day and into that night.

On Saturday, we will see a threat of heavy rain, thunderstorms, and possibly strong winds. At this time, the threat for severe weather looks to mainly remain east of Arkansas but we cannot discount the chance for a few severe storms.

The wintry weather is where there is still a lot of uncertainty. We are confident in a large drop in temperatures Saturday night into Sunday morning. Right now, the temperatures will be cold enough to support a change over to snow. The question is whether or not we will have enough moisture in place for the accumulation of any wintry precip type.

New Years’ weekend storm confidence

We are still many days out from this event and the forecast will change. Check back here for updates because as we near this event we will have a better idea of the impact that this storm will bring.

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.

To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.

KARK WEATHER

FOX16 WEATHER

Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.