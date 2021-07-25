Another heat advisory is in effect Monday for much of Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Hot and humid weather will continue to be a problem for Arkansas as we head into the workweek. On Monday, another heat advisory will be issued for much of the state as heat index values in the afternoon will mostly ranch from 105-110° for several hours.

A ridge of high pressure over the Rocky Mountains is expanding eastward over the Mid-South which is responsible for this and will continue to contribute to our weather pattern for much of next week.

Heat Advisory – issued when heat index values are expected to reach 105 or higher or temperatures get up to 103 degrees or higher.

Excessive Heat Watch – issued when heat index values of 110 or higher are possible or temperatures of 105 degrees or higher are expected. Issued 12 to 48 hours in advance.

Excessive Heat Warning – issued when heat index values are expected to reach 110 or hotter or temperatures of 105 degrees or higher.

Tip to Beat the Heat:

drink plenty of water – avoid sugary drinks, caffeine and alcoholic beverages

wear loose-fitting, light colored and lightweight clothing

use sunscreen for time spent outdoors (sunburn reduces the body’s ability to cool down)

keep shades drawn and blinds closed inside during the day and use air conditioning when available

take cool baths or showers

do not leave children or pets in a closed vehicle

provide extra water and access to a cool environment for pets

As the body temperature rises, you could experience a heat-related illness such as heat exhaustion or heat stroke. To prevent serious heat-related illness or death, children and pets should never be left alone in a vehicle. The same can be said for persons with pre-existing health conditions and the elderly.

According to PETA, a dog can die from heatstroke in a car within minutes, even if the car is in the shade with the windows slightly opened. It’s best to keep animals indoors during high heat conditions.

To learn more about heat-related illnesses, how to distinguish symptoms, and decide what actions to take to alleviate the health issue, click HERE.