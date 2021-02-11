Another round of statewide winter weather likely Sunday (2/14) into Monday (2/15)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Now that we have one winter weather event wrapping up, we are adding more focus to our next big weather maker which is forecast to move into the state starting Sunday and lasting through Monday.

As of Thursday, there is decent signaling that another round of winter weather will be likely for much of the state.

At this point, there is no way to determine the amount of accumulation that we could receive but we do have a confident idea of where different precipitation types will set up. Our map above shows the northwest half of the state likely observing snow accumulation with a wintry mix (snow/sleet) accumulation across the southeast half.

As we get closer to the timing of when this event will take place, we will be able to narrow down those finer details like amounts, and exact timing.

We are watching this closely for you and will keep you up-to-date as we head into the weekend.