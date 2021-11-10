Arkansas fall colors can be seen from space!

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Now that parts of the Natural State are experiencing peak foliage, the bright reds, oranges, and yellows are visible from space! The image below was taken from a satellite on Monday, November 8th. Monday was the perfect day because we had completely sunny skies overhead.

Satellite image of the lower Mississippi River valley taken on 11/8/2021 Credit: NOAA

This satellite image shows several interesting features. Eastern Arkansas is a light brown color because it is mostly comprised of farmland that has already been harvested and prepped for winter. Central and western regions of the state are mainly forests and that’s where we can see varying levels of foliage.

Areas in Missouri appear dull and brown because the leaves are past their peak and have already fallen to the ground. This is true for far northern Arkansas as well. The trees in the Ozark mountain of Arkansas have already dropped their leaves. The region with the brightest colors is located in the Boston mountains. The satellite image from Monday makes that very obvious. Closer to the ground, the ARDOT traffic camera along I49 in the Boston mountains shows peak fall colors.

ARDOT I49 traffic camera near Winslow, Arkansas. Taken 11/10/2021

Further south in the Ouachita mountains the colors don’t look as bright from the satellite image. It depends on elevation, but for the most part, the foliage in the Ouachita mountains has not peaked quite yet.

Southern Arkansas as seen from the satellite image is still mainly green.

The coolest part about these images from space is that they are being taken from more than 20,000 miles above the surface of the earth. The Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite (GOES) is located exactly 22,300 miles above the earth. It needs to be this high up in order to remain geostationary.

Geostationary means that it orbits the same rate the earth spins. This allows the satellite to focus on the same area of the world. The satellite we use to look at Arkansas is GOES 16-East. The image below is what the GOES 16-East satellite is always looking at.

The image was taken on 11/10/2021 Credit: NOAA

For more information regarding Arkansas, fall colors click here.

For the latest forecast click here.