Little Rock, Ark. – There are no abnormally dry conditions across the Natural State for the first time in over a year. The last time all of Arkansas was completely void of all drought conditions was July 27, 2021. The closest to that more recently was June 14 last year.

Thursday’s release of new drought info shows Arkansas void of any dry conditions.

Drought info for Arkansas released February 16, 2023

It’s been a rainy start to 2023. January saw 8.07″ of rainfall in Little Rock, and ended with 4.57″ above the average monthly total. February has also been wetter than usual, picking up 3.10″ of rain as of February 17.



The year-to-date rainfall as of Friday is over 5½” above average in Little Rock.

Last year, particularly during the late Summer and Fall, Arkansas was dealing with drier and warmer than normal conditions.

Drought conditions from mid-October 2022 across Arkansas.

October is also when the Mississippi River hit its lowest point on record, halting barge traffic.

Mississippi River in Memphis October 18, 2022

Late Summer and part of Fall were hot in Little Rock. July ended close to average in rainfall totals, but it came down to 5 days in the entire month to contribute to the rainfall amount. There were 13 days in Little Rock where the high temperature was at or above 100°F. The average high in Little Rock in July is 91°F to 92°F.

Additional monthly rainfall stats in Little Rock:

December: +1.07″ above average rainfall

November: -0.32″ below

October: -2.25″ below

September: -2.38″ below

August: -1.76″ below

July: -0.11″ below

June: +0.67″ above

More rain is in the forecast next week in Little Rock and across Arkansas, so the month of February should fair pretty well in rainfall.

The top 5 rainiest months on average in Little Rock are: